QUESTION: Should kids have a limited screen time on TikTok?
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TikTok is adding new tools to give parents more control over their children’s use of the app.
Soon every minor’s account will default to a one-hour daily screen time limit.
If that limit is reached, teens will be asked to enter a passcode if they want to continue swiping through videos on the app.
For those under 13, a parent will need to enter a passcode to allow for 30 extra minutes of screen time.
Do you think TikTok should limit screen time for kids?
