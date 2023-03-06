QUESTION: Should kids have a limited screen time on TikTok?

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TikTok is adding new tools to give parents more control over their children’s use of the app.

Soon every minor’s account will default to a one-hour daily screen time limit.

If that limit is reached, teens will be asked to enter a passcode if they want to continue swiping through videos on the app.

For those under 13, a parent will need to enter a passcode to allow for 30 extra minutes of screen time.

