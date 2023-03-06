Who's Hiring?
QUESTION: Should kids have a limited screen time on TikTok?

TikTok is adding new tools to give parents more control over their children’s use of the app.
TikTok is adding new tools to give parents more control over their children's use of the app.
By Sydnee Batzlaff and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TikTok is adding new tools to give parents more control over their children’s use of the app.

Soon every minor’s account will default to a one-hour daily screen time limit.

If that limit is reached, teens will be asked to enter a passcode if they want to continue swiping through videos on the app.

For those under 13, a parent will need to enter a passcode to allow for 30 extra minutes of screen time.

Do you think TikTok should limit screen time for kids?

