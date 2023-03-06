Who's Hiring?
Palo Duro student injured after shooting at NE 24th and N. Arthur

Amarillo police are investigating a shooting resulting a Palo Duro student being shot in the hand from stray bullets.(WABI)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting resulting a Palo Duro student being shot in the hand from stray bullets.

According to Amarillo police, on Monday, at around 2:01 p.m., officers were sent to the area of NE 24th and N. Arthur on multiple shots being fired.

Officials say they received several calls from different callers, all saying there were numerous shots fired. 

A student on the tennis courts at Palo Duro High School had been shot in the hand, from a stray bullet from this incident.

Palo Duro High School and Whittier Elementary went into lockdown for the safety of their students.

Amarillo police say there was no indication that the shooting involved any students nor was there any information that any incident happened at either of the schools.

The student at Palo Duro was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

