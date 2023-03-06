Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A Nice Week Ahead

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - No matter where you were in the area today, sunshine was the dominant factor in today’s weather. Some saw warmth, some stayed a little bit on the chilly side, thanks to two air masses battling it out. The same will likely be the case for tomorrow, where the north part of the area will stay on the chillier side while the hometowns more to the south will see more spring-like temperatures. A stray shower can’t be ruled out for late tomorrow as there will be a bit more cloud cover than what we saw today. That will be the case late Wednesday into Thursday as well, although no widespread rain is expected.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall County officials responded to a SWAT situation at Lesly Drive and Ramage Drive area.
SWAT situation at Lesly Drive area caused by ‘domestic dispute’
Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912, westbound I-40 now open
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
A person could be facing possible charges after fleeing a deadly crash in Wheeler County.
Person facing possible charges after fleeing deadly crash in Wheeler County
The Fire Marshals Office is investigating an afternoon structure fire in Amarillo.
Fire Marshals Office investigating structure fire on N Hayden St

Latest News

Shelden Web Graphic
Gamut of Temperatures
Monday Forecast with Shelden 3/6
Monday Forecast with Shelden 3/6
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warmth Continues Tomorrow
Late Sunday Outlook with Tanner
Late Sunday Outlook with Tanner