A Nice Week Ahead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - No matter where you were in the area today, sunshine was the dominant factor in today’s weather. Some saw warmth, some stayed a little bit on the chilly side, thanks to two air masses battling it out. The same will likely be the case for tomorrow, where the north part of the area will stay on the chillier side while the hometowns more to the south will see more spring-like temperatures. A stray shower can’t be ruled out for late tomorrow as there will be a bit more cloud cover than what we saw today. That will be the case late Wednesday into Thursday as well, although no widespread rain is expected.

