Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around 11:15 a.m. for reports of a dead infant seen in a field.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWATER, Wisc. (Gray News) – The body of a newborn baby was found in a field in Wisconsin Saturday morning despite being a state that allows the surrender of infants, according to the Whitewater Police Department.

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around 11:15 a.m. for reports of a dead infant seen in a field.

Authorities didn’t release any other information in the case but said the investigation is ongoing.

The police department emphasized the awareness of the Safe Haven for Newborns legislation in Wisconsin.

The law guarantees the rights of parents relinquishing custody of newborn babies, 72 hours old and younger, anonymously and confidentially.

Infants can be surrendered to a law enforcement officer, emergency medical services practitioner or hospital staff member without fear of legal consequences.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall County officials responded to a SWAT situation at Lesly Drive and Ramage Drive area.
SWAT situation at Lesly Drive area caused by ‘domestic dispute’
Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912, westbound I-40 now open
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
A person could be facing possible charges after fleeing a deadly crash in Wheeler County.
Person facing possible charges after fleeing deadly crash in Wheeler County
The Fire Marshals Office is investigating an afternoon structure fire in Amarillo.
Fire Marshals Office investigating structure fire on N Hayden St

Latest News

Working with law enforcement partners including Europol, the FBI and authorities in Ukraine,...
European police, FBI bust international cybercrime gang
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Ukrainian military vows to hold Bakhmut as Russians close in
Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912, westbound I-40 now open
trees
2ND CUP: WT students chats on volunteer work to help communities in need
Patients can get sticker shock after visiting the ER, sometimes finding even small procedures...
Costly Care: Unexpected medical bill from ER leaves one woman pushing for reform