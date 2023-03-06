New in Amarillo: Eats and drinks to satisfy your cravings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - New places to eat and drink are continuing to pop up in Amarillo, including one place with a new location and one with a new name.

Charlee’s

Downtown on Polk Street, a restaurant and bar originally opened in September under the name Charlee’s Chicken but now goes by Charlee’s.

Described as an American sports bar, they have burgers, chicken tenders and yardies. What’s a yardie you ask?

A yardie is a 24 ounce beer of your choice, and the glass is half a yard tall.

They pride themselves on their atmosphere as a sports bar with live music.

“Charlee’s is just a place you want to come to have a great time with your friends and family, relax and have a beer and a burger and some french fries, just a good old American bar,” said Marco Camp, owner of Charlee’s.

Yuki Town Cravings & More

On South Osage, Yuki Town Cravings & More is open for you to come grab your favorite snack.

Yuki Town welcomes customers to satisfy their cravings with mini pancakes, corn in a cup, creative lattes and homemade fresh-squeezed juices.

Yuki Town also offers keto diet-friendly options.

“We want to be a place where people can come and have a time with kids, something for everyone. From ice cream to coffee, or sit down and have a relaxing time with us, so it’s a place Amarillo needs,” said Johnna Villarreal, part owner of Yuki Town Cravings & More.

Scooters Coffee

Scooters now has a second location in Amarillo on 34th and Georgia Street.

The Nebraska-based franchise offers personalized and seasonal drinks, as well as breakfast all day.

Something unique about this coffee shop is they can make any candy bar flavored coffee you like!

“Amarillo is growing really rapidly, and in order to keep growing you have to stay awake and caffeinated. So I think that coffee is a dire need in Amarillo. I know we have a lot of coffee shops in Amarillo. We stand out with our drinks, and we provide the service that Amarillo is needing,” said Tatiana Graham, store manager.

