Lady Buffs set to rematch versus #1 Angelo State in NCAA Tournament

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Buffs came in at the #8 seed for the South Central Regional bracket and will face off against conference rival Angelo State in the first round.

They’ve won eight out of the last 10 matches versus the Rambelles, splitting this season’s series one-to-one with each team winning at their respective home court.

Head +Coach Josh Prock spoke today about facing the Rambelles for the third time this season.

“When you’re in a regionalization tournament, especially in our region, when we only have one other conference, the likelihood of playing a team twice or three times is very high,” Prock said. “It is what it is, but it’s fun. Back in September, when you start practicing, this is what you practice for. This is what you work for. This is the tournament you want to get into, and once you’re in it, you just have to give it your best shot and see what happens.”

The game will be in San Angelo, as Angelo State will host the women’s South Central Regional Tournament. WT will host the men’s.

The NCAA has yet to announce the schedule.

