Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lady Buffs set to rematch versus #1 Angelo State in NCAA Tournament

Lady Buffs set to rematch versus #1 Angelo State in NCAA Tournament
By Preston Moore
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Buffs came in at the #8 seed for the South Central Regional bracket and will face off against conference rival Angelo State in the first round.

They’ve won eight out of the last 10 matches versus the Rambelles, splitting this season’s series one-to-one with each team winning at their respective home court.

Head +Coach Josh Prock spoke today about facing the Rambelles for the third time this season.

“When you’re in a regionalization tournament, especially in our region, when we only have one other conference, the likelihood of playing a team twice or three times is very high,” Prock said. “It is what it is, but it’s fun. Back in September, when you start practicing, this is what you practice for. This is what you work for. This is the tournament you want to get into, and once you’re in it, you just have to give it your best shot and see what happens.”

The game will be in San Angelo, as Angelo State will host the women’s South Central Regional Tournament. WT will host the men’s.

The NCAA has yet to announce the schedule.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall County officials responded to a SWAT situation at Lesly Drive and Ramage Drive area.
SWAT situation at Lesly Drive area caused by ‘domestic dispute’
Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912, westbound I-40 now open
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
A person could be facing possible charges after fleeing a deadly crash in Wheeler County.
Person facing possible charges after fleeing deadly crash in Wheeler County
The Fire Marshals Office is investigating an afternoon structure fire in Amarillo.
Fire Marshals Office investigating structure fire on N Hayden St

Latest News

Lady Buffs set to rematch versus #1 Angelo State in NCAA Tournament
If you missed today’s interviews with Alex O’Brien, Coach Broadhurst and Coach Sharp on the...
SPORTS DRIVE: Checkout what Alex O’Brien, Coach Broadhurst and Coach Sharp are doing
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Alex O’Brien, former US Open Champion
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Hutton Sharp, Tascosa Girls Soccer Coach