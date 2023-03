HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A Hereford resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.

The release from the Texas Lottery Commission says, the ticket was bought from an Allsups at S. 25 Mile Ave.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.