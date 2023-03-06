Gamut of Temperatures

As we head into Monday, early morning temperatures are expected to be pretty warm, then continue to warm this afternoon for most. A stalled out cold front looks to keep the northern portions of the area in the 40°s-50°s while further south will enjoy 60°s-70°s and perhaps even 80°. Clouds will steadily increase through the day, with relatively dry westerly winds at 5-15 mph. Clouds tonight will keep the lows towards the warmer end of the spectrum, with a similar spread in temperatures for the same portions aforementioned.

