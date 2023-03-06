Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority gets second funding for water supply project

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority (ENMWUA) will be receiving a second round of funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The ENMWUA will receive an additional $4,630,000.00 from FY2023 Administration/Congressional funding. The total FY2023 federal funding for the ENMRWS is $94,140,000.00.

The funding will add to advancing the construction of the water system.

“We are excited to receive the news of the FY2023 USBR funding. This will keep the project on schedule for completion within the end of the decade. We appreciate our federal, state, and member partners,” said ENMWUA Chairman and Mayor of Clovis Michael Morris.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.