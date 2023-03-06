Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo invites public for city plan vision meeting for 2045

The City of Amarillo has invited the public to share ideas on the city plan vision for 2045.
The City of Amarillo has invited the public to share ideas on the city plan vision for 2045.(City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has invited the public to share ideas on the city plan vision for 2045.

The meeting to discuss setting goals will be on Tuesday, March 7, at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Downtown Library or 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Northwest Library.

To take the online survey and share your thoughts, click here.

To learn more, click here.

