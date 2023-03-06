Amarillo Public libraries offering low-cost vaccination clinics for uninsured
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public libraries are offering low-cost vaccination clinics for those who are uninsured.
Below is a list of dates, locations and times where and when these clinics are available:
- Wednesday, March 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Branch Library - 2232 E. 27th
- Wednesday, March 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., East Branch Library - 2232 E. 27th
- Monday, March 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Northwest Branch Library - 6100 W. 9th
- Tuesday, March 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., North Branch Library - 1500 NE. 24th
- Thursday, March 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Southwest Branch Library - 6801 W. 45th
For more information, call the Public Health at (806) 378-6300.
