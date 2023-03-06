AISD teens given opportunity to meet job and higher education professionals at AmTech Career Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The AmTech Career Academy played host to around 2,500 Amarillo ISD high schoolers Friday.

It was all a part of Workforce Solutions vision to recruit the best of the best. From hospitals to energy companies, there are open positions waiting for the taking.

Sergeant Alexis Marticiuc explains starting as a Corrections Officer is an important step, “The most important part of law enforcement is being verbal, and communication is huge. And if you work back in the jail as a Corrections Officer it just helps so much for you to learn the criminal aspect. You’re with them a really long time, as to when you’re on patrol. So, you really get to understand them a little bit better.”

So, as with law enforcement, it isn’t just about working your way up in the system, it is about working your way into it.

The U.S. Army sent a recruiter to the show. Anyone interested in a military career was invited to ask questions.

“We have all the best schools: Sniper Pathfinder Ranger, Special Forces, Air Assault, every specialty school that the military as a whole goes through the U.S. Army to do,” Deputy Station Commander, Jacob Dutton.

Dutton also added training and credentials can lead to a variety of career paths.

Frank Phillips College is also boasting about their opportunities starting junior year of high school for Borger and Fritch.

“We have dual courses they can take academics if they want to, they can also any of the courses they want to take, if they take the two-year program through their junior and senior years, they just accomplished two things at once,” said Michelle Easley, Welding Administrative Assistant.

Easley says Borger students are covered financially by the high school. Both Borger and Fritch students receive free transportation.

And, if the next level of education isn’t for you, Director of Welding Todd Devers has positions open for high schoolers and college students.

The Education Credit Union showed up to offer the only paid internship in the Amarillo ISD.

“It’s about teaching others about money management. It’s about learning for yourself, savings, checking accounts and how to budget. A lot of things they don’t teach you in school anymore,” said Member Experience Supervisor, Amy McClenny .

McClenny adds those looking for passionate and professional applicants.

