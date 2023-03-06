Who's Hiring?
4 Americans missing, feared kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.

The four had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. They were travelling in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

The FBI San Antonio Division office said the vehicle came under fire shortly after it entered Mexico.

“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the office said. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of the culprits.

Matamoros is home to warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel.

The shootouts in Matamoros were so bad that the U.S. Consulate issued an alert about the danger Friday.

Tamaulipas state police said people had been killed and injured Friday, but did not say how many.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
SWAT situation at Lesly Drive area caused by ‘domestic dispute’
Fire Marshals Office investigating structure fire on N Hayden St
Person facing possible charges after fleeing deadly crash in Wheeler County
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Special Olympics brings basketball players of all abilities to the court
SWAT situation at Lesly Drive area caused by ‘domestic dispute’
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
Person facing possible charges after fleeing deadly crash in Wheeler County