1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 40 near Farm-to-Market Road 1912.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley confirmed the death of one person and said another person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash happened after 6:00 a.m. on westbound I-40 east of FM 1912 and involves a pickup truck, a rental trailer towing a passenger car, and a drive away tow away, Barkley said.

Texas Department of Transportation reported that westbound I-40 is closed at mile marker 85 because of the wreck.

Our crew is on scene of the crash working on getting more information.

We will update you when we receive more details.

Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
