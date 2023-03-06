1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 40 near Farm-to-Market Road 1912.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley confirmed the death of one person and said another person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash happened after 6:00 a.m. on westbound I-40 east of FM 1912 and involves a pickup truck, a rental trailer towing a passenger car, and a drive away tow away, Barkley said.
Texas Department of Transportation reported that westbound I-40 is closed at mile marker 85 because of the wreck.
GROOM: Westb I-40 is closed at mile marker 85 due to wreck at mile marker 81.— TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) March 6, 2023
