1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 40 near Farm-to-Market Road 1912.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley confirmed the death of one person and said another person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash happened after 6:00 a.m. on westbound I-40 east of FM 1912 and involves a pickup truck, a rental trailer towing a passenger car, and a drive away tow away, Barkley said.

Texas Department of Transportation reported that westbound I-40 is closed at mile marker 85 because of the wreck.

GROOM: Westb I-40 is closed at mile marker 85 due to wreck at mile marker 81. — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) March 6, 2023

Our crew is on scene of the crash working on getting more information.

We will update you when we receive more details.

Fatal on I-40 fm 1912 (kfda)

