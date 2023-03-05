Warm, Warm, and Warm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a reminder that spring is right around the corner with highs building into the 70′s and 80′s across the area with some fairly breezy conditions as well. Winds will calm tonight with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 40′s. Tomorrow will likely be yet another warm day in the area with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures building into the 70′s once again. A rain chance for Wednesday night into Thursday that once looked promising is dwindling by the day. Some rain showers are still possible, but a soaking rain is looking less and less likely.

