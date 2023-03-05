Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tucumcari person facing possible charges after fleeing deadly crash in Wheeler County

A Tucumcari person could be facing possible charges after fleeing a deadly crash in Wheeler...
A Tucumcari person could be facing possible charges after fleeing a deadly crash in Wheeler County.(WRAL)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Tucumcari person could be facing possible charges after fleeing a deadly crash in Wheeler County.

According to the release, on Friday, March 3, at around 8:20 a.m., a semi was traveling westbound on I-40 when a tire on the back left side blew out.

The male driver of the semi pulled over onto the improved shoulder, parked, and got out of the semi to look at the tire.

A Ford was driving westbound, towards the semi, and hit the driver of the semi.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The Ford driver did not stop and fled from the scene.

According to evidence, troopers identified the color of the Ford vehicle.

New Mexico State Police stopped a vehicle traveling westbound on I-40 near the state line east of Tucumcari, that matched the description.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 66-year-old Risa Mancillas.

The Ford had severe cosmetic damage to the front right and side area and other identifiers that match to evidence at the crash scene.

Charges against Mancillas are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
The Fire Marshals Office is investigating an afternoon structure fire in Amarillo.
Fire Marshals Office investigating structure fire on N Hayden St
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
The Amarillo National Bank are warning its members against a rise in fraud cases.
Amarillo National Bank seeing rise in fraud cases going into tax season
Meghan Dawn Kern
Woman wanted on abandoning, endangering a child charge in Randall County

Latest News

The Fire Marshals Office is investigating an afternoon structure fire in Amarillo.
Fire Marshals Office investigating structure fire on N Hayden St
Fire at N. Hayden St.
Fire at N. Hayden St.
Federal documents stated Nathan Alexander Garcia reportedly spent about five months convincing...
Littlefield man pleads guilty to child porn charges, admits to sneaking into 11-year-old’s room
Luis Alcadio Munoz, 21, of Lubbock
Luis Munoz sentenced to 99 years for aggravated robbery that left man paralyzed