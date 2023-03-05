Tucumcari person facing possible charges after fleeing deadly crash in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Tucumcari person could be facing possible charges after fleeing a deadly crash in Wheeler County.

According to the release, on Friday, March 3, at around 8:20 a.m., a semi was traveling westbound on I-40 when a tire on the back left side blew out.

The male driver of the semi pulled over onto the improved shoulder, parked, and got out of the semi to look at the tire.

A Ford was driving westbound, towards the semi, and hit the driver of the semi.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The Ford driver did not stop and fled from the scene.

According to evidence, troopers identified the color of the Ford vehicle.

New Mexico State Police stopped a vehicle traveling westbound on I-40 near the state line east of Tucumcari, that matched the description.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 66-year-old Risa Mancillas.

The Ford had severe cosmetic damage to the front right and side area and other identifiers that match to evidence at the crash scene.

Charges against Mancillas are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

