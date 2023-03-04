Who's Hiring?
Warming Up Tomorrow

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was as gorgeous of a day that we could ask for with warm temperatures, sunny skies and fairly calm winds. Skies look to stay mostly clear tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30′s. Winds may pick up an ever so slight bit, but it won’t be a windy night by any means. As for tomorrow, the winds pick up a little bit more, blowing from 15 to 25 mph. But those winds will bring in warm temperatures, where some areas may break 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

