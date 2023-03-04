Randall stuns Canyon to move on to 4A state tournament in San Antonio

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders boys basketball team took down the Canyon Eagles in the regional finals at Lubbock Christian University on Friday.

With the game tied 9-9 in the first quarter, Randall went on a 21-4 run to take a strangle hold on the game and never looked back.

Randall shot an unbelievable 60.9% from the field and 46.2% from beyond the arc in the first half while Canyon managed only one three-pointer over the first two periods. Randall also came away with 8 steals in the first half, including 3 by star guard KJ Thomas.

Randall will move on to the state semifinals in San Antonio next week. It’s the first state tournament appearance for Raiders head coach Leslie Broadhurst in his 35 seasons with the program.

