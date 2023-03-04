Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Randall stuns Canyon to move on to 4A state tournament in San Antonio

Randall stuns Canyon to move on to 4A state tournament in San Antonio
Randall stuns Canyon to move on to 4A state tournament in San Antonio(KJ Doyle)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders boys basketball team took down the Canyon Eagles in the regional finals at Lubbock Christian University on Friday.

With the game tied 9-9 in the first quarter, Randall went on a 21-4 run to take a strangle hold on the game and never looked back.

Randall shot an unbelievable 60.9% from the field and 46.2% from beyond the arc in the first half while Canyon managed only one three-pointer over the first two periods. Randall also came away with 8 steals in the first half, including 3 by star guard KJ Thomas.

Randall will move on to the state semifinals in San Antonio next week. It’s the first state tournament appearance for Raiders head coach Leslie Broadhurst in his 35 seasons with the program.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Texas authorities said one person was killed in a hit-and-run Friday morning near the...
1 killed in hit-and-run near Texas-Oklahoma state line
Meghan Dawn Kern
Woman wanted on abandoning, endangering a child charge in Randall County
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

Nazareth outlasts Huckabay for 25th state title
Nazareth outlasts Huckabay for 25th state title
Randall Raiders vs Canyon Eagles
Listen to the Regional Championship Game Between Randall and Canyon
Canyon's Travis Schulte and Randall's Leslie Broadhurst in their regional semifinal wins.
#8 Canyon and #17 Randall to meet in regional finals on Saturday
Canyon boys basketball head coach Travis Schulte during the team's win in the regional semifinals
Canyon boys basketball advances to regional finals