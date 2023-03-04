Nazareth outlasts Huckabay for 25th state title

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - The Swiftettes are champions once again.

Nazareth defeated Huckabay 30-20 in a defensive battle at the Alamodome in this morning’s UIL Class 1A state championship game.

After being held scoreless in the first quarter, the Swiftettes entered halftime down five, but outscored Huckabay 13-3 in the third quarter to take the momentum.

Presley Wheeler scored 8 straight points to put Nazareth ahead, going on to win UIL Class 1A Championship MVP with 9 points total, 2 rebounds and 3 assists.

This is Nazareth’s seventh state championship in the last 10 years.

