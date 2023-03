AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will provide an audio livestream of the 4A Boys Regional Championship game between Randall and Canyon. Pregame coverage begins at 1:50 P.M. Saturday with tipoff set for 2:00 P.M. Lucas Kinsey will call the action.

Listen to the live play by play by clicking here

