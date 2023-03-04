Who's Hiring?
Fire Marshals Office investigating structure fire on N Hayden St

The Fire Marshals Office is investigating an afternoon structure fire in Amarillo.
The Fire Marshals Office is investigating an afternoon structure fire in Amarillo.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Fire Marshals Office is investigating an afternoon structure fire in Amarillo.

Fire officials say it happened just before 3:00 p.m. at 1004 N Hayden St.

When Amarillo Fire Department arrived they found a shed engulfed, along with the fence and grass.  

Firefighters had it under control quickly.

Multiple people called 911 to report the fire, as it produced a large plume of smoke that could be seen from a distance.

Officials say there are no injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

