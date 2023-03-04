Fire Marshals Office investigating structure fire on N Hayden St
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Fire Marshals Office is investigating an afternoon structure fire in Amarillo.
Fire officials say it happened just before 3:00 p.m. at 1004 N Hayden St.
When Amarillo Fire Department arrived they found a shed engulfed, along with the fence and grass.
Firefighters had it under control quickly.
Multiple people called 911 to report the fire, as it produced a large plume of smoke that could be seen from a distance.
Officials say there are no injuries.
