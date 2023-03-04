Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

CDC: 20K people may have been exposed to measles during religious gathering

The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in...
The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (CNN) - Officials say about 20,000 people may have been exposed to measles last month at a religious gathering in Kentucky.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert about the exposure on Friday.

Officials said the event took place at Asbury University in Wilmore on Feb. 17-18.

A week later, the Kentucky Department for Public Health identified a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated person.

Those possibly exposed who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated were advised to quarantine for 21 days after their last exposure and monitor for symptoms of measles.

According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Dawn Kern
Woman wanted on abandoning, endangering a child charge in Randall County
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Nicholas Frasier
Man arrested after early morning shooting at Crunch Fitness in Amarillo
An Amarillo mother has been charged for the murder of her two-month-old baby.
Amarillo woman arrested for murder charges of 2-month-old death
Amarillo police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Southwest 10th and...
Amarillo Police: Person hit by car, killed while crossing the road identified

Latest News

Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming South; 5 deaths reported
FILE - Pictured is the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An...
2-year-old Ohio boy found safe, Amber Alert canceled, police say
A 5-year-old boy in South Carolina got to star in a massive birthday party thanks to Make-A-Wish.
Make-A-Wish grants 5-year-old’s ‘biggest birthday’ wish
Federal documents stated Nathan Alexander Garcia reportedly spent about five months convincing...
Littlefield man pleads guilty to child porn charges, admits to sneaking into 11-year-old’s room