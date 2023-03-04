Canyon boys basketball advances to regional finals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles took down Hirschi in the regional semifinals on Friday night.

It was a defensive battle for the majority of the game, with only nine total points scored between the two teams in the first quarter.

However, the second half is when Canyon’s Kemper Jones flipped the switch for the Eagles. The senior forward led the way with 16 points, all coming in his monstrous second half. Evan Hughes was close behind with 12 points in the game.

With the win, the Eagles are moving on to face the winner of the game between Randall and Estacado.

