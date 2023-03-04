Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Canyon boys basketball advances to regional finals

Canyon boys basketball head coach Travis Schulte during the team's win in the regional semifinals
Canyon boys basketball head coach Travis Schulte during the team's win in the regional semifinals(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles took down Hirschi in the regional semifinals on Friday night.

It was a defensive battle for the majority of the game, with only nine total points scored between the two teams in the first quarter.

However, the second half is when Canyon’s Kemper Jones flipped the switch for the Eagles. The senior forward led the way with 16 points, all coming in his monstrous second half. Evan Hughes was close behind with 12 points in the game.

With the win, the Eagles are moving on to face the winner of the game between Randall and Estacado.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Dawn Kern
Woman wanted on abandoning, endangering a child charge in Randall County
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Nicholas Frasier
Man arrested after early morning shooting at Crunch Fitness in Amarillo
An Amarillo mother has been charged for the murder of her two-month-old baby.
Amarillo woman arrested for murder charges of 2-month-old death
Amarillo police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Southwest 10th and...
Amarillo Police: Person hit by car, killed while crossing the road identified

Latest News

Amarillo High boys basketball head coach Jason Pillion.
Amarillo High boys fall to Mansfield Summit in regional semifinals
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Eric Schilling, Nazareth girls basketball head coach
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: TPSN, Mike Roden
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Jeff Evans, Palo Duro boys basketball head coach