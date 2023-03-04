Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo High boys fall to Mansfield Summit in regional semifinals

Amarillo High boys basketball head coach Jason Pillion.
Amarillo High boys basketball head coach Jason Pillion.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball team was eliminated from the playoffs on Friday by Mansfield Summit.

The Sandies led 25-21 after the first half, but struggled to shoot consistently over the course of the game. The Jaguars took over in the second half. scoring 34 points and forced a number of Sandies turnovers to take control of the game.

Zach Brown led Amarillo High in scoring with 13 points while Cooper Pillion and Braden Hausen each had 11. Meanwhile, it was the Jaguars senior forward Richard Lemboye who led the way for Mansfield Summit with 15 points, 9 of which came in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Mansfield Summit will move on to face either Chaplin or Wyatt in the regional championship.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Dawn Kern
Woman wanted on abandoning, endangering a child charge in Randall County
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Nicholas Frasier
Man arrested after early morning shooting at Crunch Fitness in Amarillo
An Amarillo mother has been charged for the murder of her two-month-old baby.
Amarillo woman arrested for murder charges of 2-month-old death
Amarillo police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Southwest 10th and...
Amarillo Police: Person hit by car, killed while crossing the road identified

Latest News

SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Eric Schilling, Nazareth girls basketball head coach
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: TPSN, Mike Roden
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Jeff Evans, Palo Duro boys basketball head coach
Gruver girls advance to the 2A state championship game in San Antonio.
#9 Gruver takes down Hearne to advance to 2A state championship game