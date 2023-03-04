Amarillo High boys fall to Mansfield Summit in regional semifinals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball team was eliminated from the playoffs on Friday by Mansfield Summit.

The Sandies led 25-21 after the first half, but struggled to shoot consistently over the course of the game. The Jaguars took over in the second half. scoring 34 points and forced a number of Sandies turnovers to take control of the game.

Zach Brown led Amarillo High in scoring with 13 points while Cooper Pillion and Braden Hausen each had 11. Meanwhile, it was the Jaguars senior forward Richard Lemboye who led the way for Mansfield Summit with 15 points, 9 of which came in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Mansfield Summit will move on to face either Chaplin or Wyatt in the regional championship.

