#8 Canyon and #17 Randall to meet in regional finals on Saturday

Canyon's Travis Schulte and Randall's Leslie Broadhurst in their regional semifinal wins.
Canyon's Travis Schulte and Randall's Leslie Broadhurst in their regional semifinal wins.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The regional final matchup is set. Canyon and Randall will renew their rivalry the winner heading to San Antonio to compete for a state championship.

Randall took down Estacado 69-55 and Canyon beat Hirschi 44-32 to set up a third matchup between the two district foes. It’s the first regional final for Randall in boys basketball since 2001.

“Is nice, these guys have worked really hard and are really great kids. It’s just fun to see them win games like this.” Randall head coach Leslie Broadhurst said of his team after the win. “We’re in a good position. For Canyon ISD, it’s a no-lose situation. I hope we’re the winners, but if Canyon or us goes, it’s good for our school district.”

In the first two matchups, Canyon took down Randall 59-50 and 62-47. In the first matchup, Randall led Canyon 50-49 with under two minutes to go in the game. However, Canyon went on a 10-0 run in the final minutes to close out the victory. In the second matchup, Canyon got 19-0 start in the game. Randall pulled within four points, but Canyon made another surge to take the victory 62-47.

Tomorrow’s game will be at 2:00 pm CT at Lubbock Christian University.

