‘I, too, dislike it’: WTAMU Bad Poetry Contest set for today

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s Bad Poetry Contest starts Friday evening.

The event is on March 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall at WT, a press release said.

“Marianne Moore’s description of her art in ‘Poetry’ begins with the poet remarking, ‘I, too, dislike it,’” said organizer Matthew Harrison, the Wendy and Stanley Marsh 3 Professor of Shakespeare. “But, she suggests, that ‘with perfect contempt for it,’ one might nonetheless discover something ‘genuine.’ Whether you, too, dislike poetry or not, your scorn, contempt, bewilderment, and sarcasm are welcome.”

Those reading poetry can be WT students and the general public. They are asked to bring two or three original poems.

The audience is invited to enjoy the readings.

Some poems from the past consisted of cowboy poetry, off-killer rants, to a list of diseases found in cattle. The poems must be in the PG-13 range.

“We don’t care if it’s any good. In fact, we’d rather it be real bad,” Brick & Elm publisher Jason Boyett said. “What defines ‘bad’? It could be the mediocrity of the poetry itself. Or maybe the subject matter. Or your terrible delivery. Trust us: We know bad when we hear it, and we are ready to celebrate it.”

