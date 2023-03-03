Turning Windy This Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Plenty of sun this weekend, and a little windy on Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday will top out near average, in the low 60s. Then a warm and windy day shapes up for Sunday. Highs will approach 80 degrees and the wind will gust near 45 mph across the region. With the warm temperatures, low humidity and dry fuels the fire danger will increase. Into next week the temperatures come back down into the 40s by the end of the week, and there is a chance for some rain on Wednesday and Thursday. The rain chance not high at this point.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.