AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the latest storm moving by the Panhandle the forecast is pretty quiet into next week. Temperatures will go up and down a bit. Just a bit above average, low 60s, into the weekend. By Sunday high will approach 80 degrees before coming back down again. By mid-week highs will be in the mid-40s, well below average for this time of year.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.