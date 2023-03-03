Quiet and Pleasant Weekend

Light showers that popped up in the south yesterday have moved out, leaving sunny skies and nice conditions as you kick off your weekend. Sunny skies will dominate the day today, with light southerly winds. Highs will push into the mid 60°s. Looking to the rest of the weekend, Saturday will be in the 60°s as well, but come Sunday, winds could pick up a little (But not too bad!) as highs could push 80°.

