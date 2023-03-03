Missing Texas man featured in Silver Alert returned home after he was caught driving the wrong way on I-45

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A man reported missing in Bedford, Texas on March 2 was safely returned home early Friday morning, but not before he reportedly caused a wreck while driving the wrong way on I-45, the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

“While the vast majority of our citizens were sound asleep in the very early morning hours, our first responders and law enforcement were responding to an unfortunate, yet dangerous situation,” wrote Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley.

The sheriff’s office received multiple calls regarding a driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-45 “at a high rate of speed,” the sheriff said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies immediately dispatched deputies and officers to the highway in an effort to locate the wrong way driver.

“At one point, Deputy Aultman observed the vehicle headed towards him, still going the wrong direction at a high rate of speed, and the driver narrowly missed hitting him,” said Sheriff Shipley.

“Shortly thereafter, Deputy Fogle happened upon a wrecked driver who advised she was wrecked into the barrier cables in the median by the wrong way driver who continued driving southbound on the northbound side,” the sheriff further said.

Shipley said Deputy Aultman was able to catch back up to the wrong way driver, and began communication with Leon County who was already responding to assist.

Deputies were soon able to stop the vehicle at mile marker 182, where the driver was still heading southbound in the northbound lanes.

“Upon further investigation, it was found that the driver was a missing Silver Alert out of Bedford. The last time this subject had been seen was at noon the day prior,” said Shipley.

“We are very thankful for all the agencies who assisted in bringing this dangerous situation to a safe conclusion, as we are also very thankful for assisting the Silver Alert in returning safely to his family.”

