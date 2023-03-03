Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lubbock man sentenced to 99 years for aggravated robbery that left man paralyzed

Luis Alcadio Munoz, 21, of Lubbock
Luis Alcadio Munoz, 21, of Lubbock(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury has sentenced 24-year-old Luis Munoz to 99 years in prison for his role in a drug deal that left a man paralyzed.

The jury for the 140th District Court under Judge Douglas Freitag discussed for 45 minutes before delivering their sentence.

In the early hours of Aug. 25, 2020, police responded to reports of an aggravated assault at Drug Emporium at 5109 82nd St.

Then-18-year-old Aaron Assiter had called police, stating he “was bleeding from everywhere.” Upon arrival, police found Assiter with a gunshot wound in his neck. The injury left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Assiter later described the incident to police as a “drug deal gone bad.”

Police also arrested Tanner James Stone in reference to the shooting. He is still being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

Munoz was indicted on Feb. 28. The jury convicted Munoz of aggravated robbery on Thursday after 15 minutes of deliberation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 in custody, 1 at large, charged in shooting in Drug Emporium parking lot

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Dawn Kern
Woman wanted on abandoning, endangering a child charge in Randall County
Nicholas Frasier
Man arrested after early morning shooting at Crunch Fitness in Amarillo
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
An Amarillo mother has been charged for the murder of her two-month-old baby.
Amarillo woman arrested for murder charges of 2-month-old death
Amarillo police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Southwest 10th and...
Amarillo Police: Person hit by car, killed while crossing the road identified

Latest News

Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
File Graphic (KWTX)
Missing Texas man featured in Silver Alert returned home after he was caught driving the wrong way on I-45
WTAMU logo
‘I, too, dislike it’: WTAMU Bad Poetry Contest set for today