Littlefield man pleads guilty to child porn charges, admits to sneaking into 11-year-old’s room

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Littlefield man has admitted to exchanging sexually explicit photos with an 11-year-old girl and sneaking into her bedroom.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some readers may find the following information disturbing.

Federal documents say Nathan Alexander Garcia started communicating with the girl in December 2021 until the communication stopped in April of the next year. In those five months, Garcia convinced the girl to perform various sexual acts.

Court documents say Garcia exchanged sexually explicit photos with her and bought the girl a sexual device. Garcia also admitted to sneaking into the girl’s bedroom at one point. He instructed her to leave the front door of her home unlocked and he snuck in wearing a ski mask, according to the documents. The two met in her room and had an exchange over text before he left the home.

Investigators found over 500 images containing child pornography on Garcia’s personal devices.

Garcia was indicted on four charges related to child pornography in January 2023.

Garcia submitted a guilty plea on Wednesday, pleading to one count of Receipt of Child Pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

