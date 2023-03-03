Amarillo National Bank seeing rise in fraud cases going into tax season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo National Bank are warning its members against a rise in fraud cases.

Amarillo National Bank says its overall theft is up 30 percent and its mail theft, where checks and tax return money is sent, is up over 100 percent.

“The majority of fraud that we’re seeing is mail theft. Customers are sending their mail through postal mailboxes and those checks are getting stolen and either altered or getting the endorsements forged,” said Jerry Ivy, Fraud Investigator, Amarillo National Bank.

Ivy says fraud text and calls may ask for personal information, such as access codes and account numbers.

With tax return season close, Amarillo National wants to warn against potential mail theft.

“We recommend that people get their tax returns sent to their actual banks do the routing number and account number instead of getting mailed checks,” said Ivy.

Another scam ANB says is on the rise are calls to customers to ‘urgently open a new account.’

“A lot of customers have almost been scammed by someone calling them with this sense of urgency to get a new account open and get their funds transferred and it wasn’t actually an employee of Amarillo National Bank, so we always just ask that if they’re unsure to make sure and hang up and call us directly,” said Sarah Engles, Operation Manager, Amarillo National Bank.

ANB says if you have a bad feeling, trust your gut and notify the bank directly.

“If they’re unsure, hang up call us at 378-8000,” said Engles.

If a representative calls, and you are unsure if it is legitimate, ask for their name, and call back.

Amarillo National Bank says if you do have a fraud case, it will recredit your account upon review.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.