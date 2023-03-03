Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo National Bank seeing rise in fraud cases going into tax season

The Amarillo National Bank are warning its members against a rise in fraud cases.
The Amarillo National Bank are warning its members against a rise in fraud cases.(none)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo National Bank are warning its members against a rise in fraud cases.

Amarillo National Bank says its overall theft is up 30 percent and its mail theft, where checks and tax return money is sent, is up over 100 percent.

“The majority of fraud that we’re seeing is mail theft. Customers are sending their mail through postal mailboxes and those checks are getting stolen and either altered or getting the endorsements forged,” said Jerry Ivy, Fraud Investigator, Amarillo National Bank.

Ivy says fraud text and calls may ask for personal information, such as access codes and account numbers.

With tax return season close, Amarillo National wants to warn against potential mail theft.

“We recommend that people get their tax returns sent to their actual banks do the routing number and account number instead of getting mailed checks,” said Ivy.

Another scam ANB says is on the rise are calls to customers to ‘urgently open a new account.’

“A lot of customers have almost been scammed by someone calling them with this sense of urgency to get a new account open and get their funds transferred and it wasn’t actually an employee of Amarillo National Bank, so we always just ask that if they’re unsure to make sure and hang up and call us directly,” said Sarah Engles, Operation Manager, Amarillo National Bank.

ANB says if you have a bad feeling, trust your gut and notify the bank directly.

“If they’re unsure, hang up call us at 378-8000,” said Engles.

If a representative calls, and you are unsure if it is legitimate, ask for their name, and call back.

Amarillo National Bank says if you do have a fraud case, it will recredit your account upon review.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Dawn Kern
Woman wanted on abandoning, endangering a child charge in Randall County
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Nicholas Frasier
Man arrested after early morning shooting at Crunch Fitness in Amarillo
An Amarillo mother has been charged for the murder of her two-month-old baby.
Amarillo woman arrested for murder charges of 2-month-old death
Amarillo police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Southwest 10th and...
Amarillo Police: Person hit by car, killed while crossing the road identified

Latest News

Pampa High School looking for future foreign exchange student host families
Pampa High School looking for host families for future foreign exchange students
There were around 2,500 AISD high students who attended a job fair at AMTECH Career Academy...
AISD students attends AmTech Career Academy job fair, offering future workforce advice
Federal documents stated Nathan Alexander Garcia reportedly spent about five months convincing...
Littlefield man pleads guilty to child porn charges, admits to sneaking into 11-year-old’s room
Luis Alcadio Munoz, 21, of Lubbock
Luis Munoz sentenced to 99 years for aggravated robbery that left man paralyzed