Amarillo High’s Mollie Ferro and Tascosa’s Hoyt Waldrop sign national letters of intent

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two Amarillo area athletes signed their national letters on intent today.

Amarillo High’s Mollie Ferro and Tascosa’s Hoyt Waldrop had families and friends in attendance to celebrate the moment.

Waldrop will be swimming at Hendrix College next year. Meanwhile, Ferro will be staying close to home to join Coach Chad Webb and the women’s soccer team at West Texas A&M.

“I’ve been going to WT camp ever since I was really little.” Ferro said. “Me the coach are really close. We’ve always talked a lot about soccer and for a while he’s said he’s been wanting for me to play there. I’ve been really excited to go to WT.”

“I went from just swimming to actually putting in the work and the effort.” Waldrop said of his improvement during his senior season. “Once I figured out I had it in me, then I just really started putting it together and I became really focused on bettering myself and I’ve gotten a lot better personally.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.