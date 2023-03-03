Who's Hiring?
AISD students attends AmTech Career Academy job fair, offering future workforce advice

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There were around 2,500 AISD high school students who attended a job fair at AmTech Career Academy today.

Dozens of businesses and organizations showcased what they have to offer the future workforce.

It allowed opportunities for students to find out more information as they decide the next chapter in their lives.

We spoke with Sgt. Alexis Marticiuc from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, who told us the best way to start with them is as a Corrections Officer.

“The most important part of law enforcement is being verbal and communication is huge. And if you work back in the jail as a Corrections Officer it just helps so much for you to learn the criminal aspect. You’re with them a really long time, as to when you’re on patrol. So you really get to understand them a little bit better,” said Marticiuc.

Sgt. Marticiuc says to apply for a job at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office you must be at least 18, a U.S. Citizen and have your GED or high school Diploma.

For a link to an application, click here.

