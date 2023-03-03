9 Gruver takes down Hearne to advance to 2A state championship game

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - The Gruver girls took down Hearne 45-32 on Friday in the state semifinals.

Hearne’s only lead of the game was 2-0. From there, Gruver took over and never looked back. The Lady Eagles managed to tie the game up only twice after relinquishing their short-lived lead. It was a dominant showing from Gruver as they move on to face Lipan in the state championship on Saturday and 1:30pm CT.

Brenna Butler led the way for the Lady Greyhounds with 14 points on 5/11 shooting and 3 steals in the game. Kimber Whitehead followed closely behind with 11 points and 3 steals of her own. The Lady Greyhounds held Hearne to just 32.5% shooting from the field and 15.4% shooting from three.

With a win on Saturday, the Gruver girls basketball team would secure its third state title in the last four seasons.

