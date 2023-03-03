Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

#9 Gruver takes down Hearne to advance to 2A state championship game

Gruver girls advance to the 2A state championship game in San Antonio.
Gruver girls advance to the 2A state championship game in San Antonio.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - The Gruver girls took down Hearne 45-32 on Friday in the state semifinals.

Hearne’s only lead of the game was 2-0. From there, Gruver took over and never looked back. The Lady Eagles managed to tie the game up only twice after relinquishing their short-lived lead. It was a dominant showing from Gruver as they move on to face Lipan in the state championship on Saturday and 1:30pm CT.

Brenna Butler led the way for the Lady Greyhounds with 14 points on 5/11 shooting and 3 steals in the game. Kimber Whitehead followed closely behind with 11 points and 3 steals of her own. The Lady Greyhounds held Hearne to just 32.5% shooting from the field and 15.4% shooting from three.

With a win on Saturday, the Gruver girls basketball team would secure its third state title in the last four seasons.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Dawn Kern
Woman wanted on abandoning, endangering a child charge in Randall County
Nicholas Frasier
Man arrested after early morning shooting at Crunch Fitness in Amarillo
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
An Amarillo mother has been charged for the murder of her two-month-old baby.
Amarillo woman arrested for murder charges of 2-month-old death
Amarillo police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Southwest 10th and...
Amarillo Police: Person hit by car, killed while crossing the road identified

Latest News

West Texas A&M commit Mollie Ferro and Hendrix College commit Hoyt Waldrop at their signings
Amarillo High’s Mollie Ferro and Tascosa’s Hoyt Waldrop sign national letters of intent
#22 WT softball team proving doubters wrong after 15-0 start
#22 WT softball team proving doubters wrong after 15-0 start
#22 WT softball team proving doubters wrong after 15-0 start
#22 WT softball team proving doubters wrong after 15-0 start
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE STUDIO B