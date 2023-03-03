Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

5 businesses awarded at the 26th Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge

Five area businesses were awarded last night at the 26th Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge. (soure:...
Five area businesses were awarded last night at the 26th Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge. (soure: kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Five area businesses were awarded last night at the 26th Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge.

The competition was a collaboration between the WTT Enterprise Center and the AEDC.

Contestants over the last six months developed a business plan and investor pitch to compete for up to $100,000 in forgivable loans.

Five businesses in the Amarillo area took home a share of the half a million dollar winnings.

“What really made them stand out was that they were already doing a lot of business outside our area,” said Brian Enevoldsen, managing director at WT Enterprise Center. “While they are based in Amarillo and providing jobs here a lot of their customers are sending their money into our local economy and we love seeing money coming in versus money going out.”

Each company that won last night represented a different industry ranging from software to agricultural skincare.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Dawn Kern
Woman wanted on abandoning, endangering a child charge in Randall County
Nicholas Frasier
Man arrested after early morning shooting at Crunch Fitness in Amarillo
An Amarillo mother has been charged for the murder of her two-month-old baby.
Amarillo woman arrested for murder charges of 2-month-old death
Amarillo police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Southwest 10th and...
Amarillo Police: Person hit by car, killed while crossing the road identified
Teacher Vacancy Task Force addresses Texas teacher shortage
Teacher Vacancy Task Force addresses Texas teacher shortage

Latest News

Governor Greg Abbott
‘The issue tonight is freedom’: Governor Abbott in Amarillo for school choice policy
Temperatures Up And Down
#22 WT softball team proving doubters wrong after 15-0 start
#22 WT softball team proving doubters wrong after 15-0 start
Vendors wanting to sell their merchandise can now register for the Amarillo Community Market.
Vendor applications open for Amarillo Community Market