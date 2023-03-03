5 businesses awarded at the 26th Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Five area businesses were awarded last night at the 26th Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge.

The competition was a collaboration between the WTT Enterprise Center and the AEDC.

Contestants over the last six months developed a business plan and investor pitch to compete for up to $100,000 in forgivable loans.

Five businesses in the Amarillo area took home a share of the half a million dollar winnings.

“What really made them stand out was that they were already doing a lot of business outside our area,” said Brian Enevoldsen, managing director at WT Enterprise Center. “While they are based in Amarillo and providing jobs here a lot of their customers are sending their money into our local economy and we love seeing money coming in versus money going out.”

Each company that won last night represented a different industry ranging from software to agricultural skincare.

