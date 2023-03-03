22 WT softball team proving doubters wrong after 15-0 start

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Two years ago, the Lady Buffs softball team won the national championship. Last year, they finished top ten in the region. This January, they didn’t even crack the preseason top 25.

Fifteen wins later, they’re 22nd in the nation and only getting better.

“We saw the rankings, and we know we’re a good team,” senior pitcher Emilee Wilson said. “I think now, we’re just showing people the team we knew we were. We’re just trying to keep getting better and we have our goals in mind.”

15-0 is their hottest start since 2016, a year they finished as one of the final six teams in contention for the national title.

“We look up to those upperclassmen so much, so its a privilege to get to play with them, because they’re so good and they know what it takes to get there,” freshman pitcher Emilee Boyer said. “As underclassmen, we just want to follow in their footsteps.”

To win another national title, they have to first face fourth-ranked conference rival UT Tyler this weekend, the only Lone Star Conference team they couldn’t beat during their 2021 championship season.

“Defensively, they’re going to make all the plays that they should make, and they’re probably going to take a hit or two away from you,” Head Coach Michael Mook said. “They’re a tough team to play at their place, too. Dirt field, just a different climate altogether... a little more humidity, so it’ll be a really good experience. For our returning players, they’ve been there. They know what it’s like. For the freshmen, it’ll be a chance for them to kind of see what it’s like to play in a big time atmosphere.”

