1 killed in hit-and-run near Texas-Oklahoma state line

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Texas authorities said one person was killed in a hit-and-run Friday morning near the Texas-Oklahoma state line.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said Friday morning, a person had car trouble and pulled off the side of Interstate 40 westbound near the state line.

A vehicle struck the person and drove off, she said. At this time, there isn’t a vehicle description.

Authorities are investigating the hit-and run and are looking for the vehicle.

