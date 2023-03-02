Yes, it’s still winter

As you go into your Thursday today, a mixed bag is expected. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the day, and then going into this afternoon, an incoming system looks to bring moisture to the region. Rain will be our primary form of precip as the system moves across our area, but a weak cold front looks to come into play, and if it arrives cold enough and fast enough, some parts of the area, especially to the north, could see some snow, however, accumulations look light at this time. Sunshine returns on Friday as we look to warm for the weekend.

