Woman wanted on abandoning, endangering a child charge in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help finding a woman wanted on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child.

Officials said 39-year-old Meghan Dawn Kern is wanted for the abandon/endanger of a child charge in Randall County.

Kern is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 270 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know where she is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to her arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Meghan Dawn Kern (Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

