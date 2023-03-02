Who's Hiring?
Woman wanted on abandoning, endangering a child charge in Randall County

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help finding a woman wanted on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child.

Officials said 39-year-old Meghan Dawn Kern is wanted for the abandon/endanger of a child charge in Randall County.

Kern is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 270 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know where she is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to her arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Meghan Dawn Kern
Meghan Dawn Kern(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

