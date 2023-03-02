Who's Hiring?
Vendor applications open for Amarillo Community Market

Vendors wanting to sell their merchandise can now register for the Amarillo Community Market.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Vendors wanting to sell their merchandise can now register for the Amarillo Community Market.

Items that vendors can sell at Center City’s 7th annual community market consist of food, product, art and crafts.

“Amarillo Community Market has become a Center City tradition. Everything in our market must be homegrown, homemade, handcrafted or hand-created. People love to come to our historic downtown and stroll through the market booths where they can meet the growers, bakers and artists,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.

The community market provides an economic opportunity for area farmers, gardeners, craft food producers, artisans, food trucks, artists and other creatives.

The market has much to offer for vendors and shoppers, including showing area talent, providing fun, having healthy activities, and more.

From June 10 to Sep. 9, the market will be open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. in downtown Amarillo.

To apply, click here. The website also includes information on vendor rules and procedures.

