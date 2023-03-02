United Way announces 2021-2022 community status report

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon announced today its 2021-2022 community status report.

The community status report is a tool for member of the community and organizations to strategically plan for the upcoming year.

This years report focused on 10 things to know about the community including grit and resilience, suicide, refugees, cost of childcare, A.L.I.C.E, income inequity, education, adolescent mothers, abuse, and response to need.

During the presentation a panel discussed how their resources can be used for the community.

“We have an amazing amount of resources in this region, it’s not quite enough but we have an absolute plethora of them,” says Senior Director of Community Impact, Adam Leathers.

Leathers talked on the new program that United Way is implementing, A.L.I.C.E which stands for Assets Limited, Income Constrained, and Employed.

The program is geared towards working people who make more than the federal poverty line, but not enough to make ends meet.

Members of non-profit organizations say how thankful they are for United Way and the report.

“It kind of reminds you that there are other organizations out there that we need to touch base with more often,” says Executive Director of Children’s Center of Amarillo, Steve Burton.

The report will be made available to the public soon.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.