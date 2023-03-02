Swiftettes outlast Neches to advance to state finals on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - The Nazareth Swiftettes hold off the Neches Lady Tigers 59-48 this morning to advance to the state championship game this Saturday.

This is Nazareth’s 16th straight semifinal win, and this Saturday they will be going for their 25th state title in school history.

At halftime, the Swiftettes were down by two, 23-21. They came out in the second half firing on all cylinders outscoring the Lady Tigers 38-25 to capture the win, 59-48.

Brooklyn Birkenfeld tallied a game-high of 21 points, and Brooklyn Dyer was right behind her with 14 of her own.

The Swiftettes shot 45% from the field going 20-for-44, and 30% from behind the arc.

They will take on the Huckabay Lady Indians this Saturday for the state championship game at 8:30 a.m.

