Stream the boys Regional Semfinal basketball games here
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys Regional Semifinal basketball games.
The games are scheduled for Friday, March 3.
To stream the boys Regional Semfinal-Amarillo High vs Mansfield Summit basketball game at 4 p.m., click here.
Listen:
To listen to the boys Regional Semifinal-Canyon vs Wichita Falls Hirschi basketball game at 6 p.m., click here.
To listen to the boys Regional Semifinal-Randall vs Estacado basketball game at 7:30 p.m., click here.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.