Stream the boys Regional Semfinal basketball games here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys Regional Semifinal basketball games.

The games are scheduled for Friday, March 3.

To stream the boys Regional Semfinal-Amarillo High vs Mansfield Summit basketball game at 4 p.m., click here.

Listen:

To listen to the boys Regional Semifinal-Canyon vs Wichita Falls Hirschi basketball game at 6 p.m., click here.

To listen to the boys Regional Semifinal-Randall vs Estacado basketball game at 7:30 p.m., click here.

