Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Stream the boys Regional Semfinal basketball games here

TPSN will be hosting the boys Regional Semifinal basketball games.
TPSN will be hosting the boys Regional Semifinal basketball games.(TPSN)
By Mike Roden
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys Regional Semifinal basketball games.

The games are scheduled for Friday, March 3.

To stream the boys Regional Semfinal-Amarillo High vs Mansfield Summit basketball game at 4 p.m., click here.

Listen:

To listen to the boys Regional Semifinal-Canyon vs Wichita Falls Hirschi basketball game at 6 p.m., click here.

To listen to the boys Regional Semifinal-Randall vs Estacado basketball game at 7:30 p.m., click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Frasier
Man arrested after early morning shooting at Crunch Fitness in Amarillo
An Amarillo mother has been charged for the murder of her two-month-old baby.
Amarillo woman arrested for murder charges of 2-month-old death
Amarillo police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Southwest 10th and...
Amarillo Police: Person hit by car, killed while crossing the road identified
Meghan Dawn Kern
Woman wanted on abandoning, endangering a child charge in Randall County
Katie Montez, 28
Woman released from federal prison by mistake in custody at Lubbock Co. jail

Latest News

Gruver celebrates advancing to the regional finals.
Gruver girls basketball seeking third state title in four years
Hoops Madness Playoffs
Boys high school basketball regional semifinals schedule
Eleonora Curtabbi
West Texas A&M’s Eleonora Curtabbi breaks NCAA DII 3,000M record
Amarillo High gears up for third consecutive regional semifinal
Amarillo High gears up for third consecutive regional semifinal