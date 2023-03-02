Who's Hiring?
Project Clean-Up: Sweeping up Amarillo’s northside

By Greg Kerr
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This month in Project Clean-Up, we have a very special project to share with you and here’s a hint: It’s where rubber will meet the road.

But in the meantime, Fuller & Sons Construction Crew was out on the northside again, and they found a lot of everything, from Northwest 5th through 12th and 14th streets.

“It’s been real difficult with the wind but we’re not gong to stop because of the wind,” said Marcos Lara with Fuller & Son. “We started over on the northside by Bones Hooks but they were already full so we came over to the San Jacinto roll-offs cause they were empty.”

They had three and a half roll-offs filled with mattresses, couches, chairs, and wood.

“The alleys we’ve seen over here before look they’re pretty clean, we haven’t run into a whole lot of stuff in the same area,” he said. “Hopefully we’re doing a little bit and we’re impacting it, getting it cleaned up in this area at least.”

NewsChannel 10 is making March “Tire Clean Up Month.” The Panhandle has a major used tire problem, and we will provide a way for you to dump any unwanted tires.

This will not include any tire wholesalers or tire shops. Stay tuned for more on our Project Clean-Up tire dump and recycling. We will pass along dates and locations very soon.

To submit a roll-off trash collection area in the Amarillo area, click here.

If you’d like to dump items yourself, you’ll find roll-offs at San Jacinto, Bones Hooks Park, and the downtown, southwest and east libraries.

Remember, it’s only for residential waste and not for commercial waste.

