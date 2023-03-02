Panhandle Council of Car Clubs hosting 38th Make-A-Wish Car show this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Council of Car Clubs will be hosting their 38th Make-A-Wish Car show this weekend.

The event will be at the Amarillo Civic Center on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The show will be expecting over 300 different cars, street rods, classics, sports cars and more.

It is $7 for adults and $5 for kids. Kids 7 and under get in for free.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.