Mixed Precipitation

By Kevin Selle
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Interesting day on Thursday with a chance for rain and snow. Clouds will thicken through the morning and scattered showers will develop through the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain. Into the evening with some colder air moving south across the Panhandle some of the showers may turn to snow. This will not be a high impact event and areas that do see snow will see less than an inch. Sunshine will return on Friday and temperatures will warm well into the 70s over the weekend before cooler air returns next week.

