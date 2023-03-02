Who's Hiring?
Laura Street launches ‘The Range’ promoting food production

An economic development advocate announced a new cooperation today to develop even more...
An economic development advocate announced a new cooperation today to develop even more agriculture activity in the area.
By Kevin Welch
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An economic development advocate announced a new cooperation today to develop even more agriculture activity in the area.

Laura Street said The Range will be a new growth engine for businesses associated with food production from crops and livestock to manufacturing products like cheese.

Industry groups, higher education and water districts are among the members of the group.

