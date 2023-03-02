Gruver girls basketball seeking third state title in four years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Gruver girls basketball team is looking to cement their dynasty with their third state championship in four years.

Lady Greyhounds head coach Trent Lankford estimates the team lost about 60% of the scoring off of last year’s team with four key seniors including Texas Tech’s Bailey Maupin departing.

However, Gruver hasn’t missed a beat heading right back to San Antonio for another chance at winning it all.

“I love this team. I love coaching this team.” Lankford said of his most recent group heading to states. “They’re really a close-knit group. It starts with the seniors and then comes down to the juniors and sophomores. They get along well. so, that makes for good chemistry. The seniors that I have are just really good leaders. When they move on from here, and they move on to the next chapter of their lives, they’re going to be really successful there because of the things they’ve done here.>”

Gruver will play on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the state semifinal against Hearne.

If they do advance, the championship game will be on Saturday at 1:30 against the winner of Lipan and Martin’s Mill.

